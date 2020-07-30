City councilors discuss recreational marijuana industry in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the recreational marijuana industry continues to grow, some members of the Springfield City Council are trying to reap the benefits.

The City Council’s Economic Development Committee met Wednesday night to discuss the status of the marijuana industry in the city. City Councilor Adam Gomez told 22News, that Springfield currently has one medicinal dispensary and four others are in the process of securing the needed license.

Gomez thinks that the marijuana industry could create hundreds of jobs and generate money for the city of Springfield. he told 22News, “Marijuana consumption, whether it’s medicinal or recreational proponent, it can be a real revenue booster for the city of Springfield where we fall short.”

Gomez added that the Eastfield Mall is working with a new partner on a proposed cultivation farm to open at the former Macy’s. However, there are a number of licenses that still need to obtain.