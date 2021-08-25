City councilors: Eversource owes Springfield millions in taxes, interest charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city councilors say Eversource owes the city of Springfield millions of dollars in personal property taxes and interest charges.

That’s according to a statement issued by Springfield City Councilors Timothy Allen and Michael Fenton. They said that Eversource owes the City of Springfield nearly $44 million in personal property taxes and interest charges.

The councilors say this is the result of Eversource allegedly not paying its personal property taxes in full for most of the last decade.

22News did reach out to Eversource and in a statement, a spokesperson said in part, “We are one of the largest taxpayers in the state, as well as in the City of Springfield, and always pay in accordance with Massachusetts laws and regulations.”

The spokesperson with Eversource said that the company regularly works with municipalities across the state to resolve “the inevitable discrepancies and inconsistencies that can arise through that process.”

The city councilors have called on City Council President Marcus Williams to hold a meeting to address the issue.