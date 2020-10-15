City Councilors request cease and desist order for development of Palmer biomass incinerator

PALMER, MASS. (WWLP) – The battle continues between Springfield and the Palmer Renewable Energy Biomass Project.

Twelve Springfield City Councilors have requested a cease and desist order for the development of the biomass incinerator. In their request to the Springfield Building Commissioner, councilors said the building permit for the project has expired.

Jessie Lederman, Springfield city Councilor said, “The building permit in order for it to stay valid must be acted upon through substantial construction and that’s really what we’ve been exploring both through our previous request to the commissioner and also our city meeting. From what we can tell from our analysis there has not been substantial construction.”

The plant would burn wood to create electricity on Page Boulevard.

But it’s been stalled for years by legal battles and concerns about air quality and traffic.