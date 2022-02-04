City Forester Alex Sherman honored as Tree Warden of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Tree Wardens and Foresters Association honored Springfield City Forester Alex Sherman with their 21st Annual Seth H. Swift Tree Warden of the Year Award.

According to the news release sent to 22News, the award recognizes a tree warden who exhibits leadership, dedication, and a commitment to the profession. The annual award is named in honor of MTWFA longtime member and past president Seth “Swifty” Swift, who passed away January 1, 2004. MTWFA President Arthur Goodhind presented the elegant silver tree award to Sherman at the association’s 109th annual meeting and conference on January 11, 2022.

Mayor Sarno states, “Congratulations to our City Forester Alex Sherman on this well-deserved award and recognition. Working with PBRM Director Patrick Sullivan, our Parks Department Forestry Division does a wonderful job caring for all of our public shade trees and maintaining our beautiful parks for our urban city. From our tree planting program, operating our own local tree nursery and celebrating our annual Arbor Day celebration, Alex Sherman has been a strong supporter and advocate for our Springfield trees and parks for the benefit of our residents and business community. Congratulations again to Alex Sherman on receiving this honor.”

Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management (PBRM) Patrick Sullivan stated, “Congratulations to our city Forester Alex Sherman on this great achievement and honor. The City of Springfield has some of the best and beautiful opened spaces and parklands and our urban tree program have been recognized nationally for their success. Alex has played an intrical role in these initiatives. Congrats again to Alex on this statewide recognition.”

Forester Alex Sherman said, “This recognition is very humbling. I want to thank the MTWFA for this great honor. It speaks a lot to the support Forestry receives from the City, particularly from Mayor Sarno, Director Patrick Sullivan and the department. Thank you.”

The association plans to hold a commemorative tree planting in the City of Springfield in honor of Mr. Sherman’s award. Details will be posted on www.masstreewardens.org. For more information about the position of tree warden and about the association, visit www.masstreewardens.org.