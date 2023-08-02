SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City leaders in Springfield will be in the city’s Hungry Hill Neighborhood on Wednesday to highlight improvements made in that area.

According to the City of Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Department of Public Works (DPW) Director Chris Cignoli, and Chief Development Officer (CDO), Tim Sheehan will join the Hungry Hill Neighborhood Council to highlight the improvement project.

The project totaled more than $336,000 to help build new sidewalks and wheelchair ramps, along with upgrades to crosswalks and new shade trees along Carew Street, Liberty Street, and Armory Street.

Mayor Sarno states, “This follows up on my administration’s numerous listening sessions and neighborhood walks on how best to use our local ARPA funds to support these quality-of-life neighborhood infrastructure projects. The installation of new sidewalks is important for our residents and local businesses. I want to thank the Hungry Hill Neighborhood Council for their efforts and for working with my administration to advance this important neighborhood project.”

This project was funded through both ARPA funding and Community Block Development grants. The event will take place at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the corner of Carew Street and Van Horn Place.