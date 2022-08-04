SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local artists are bringing ghost images back to life on Worthington Street in Springfield. The resurrection aims to showcase the history of the City of Firsts.

Stearns Square is where this mural is on full display for all to see thanks to the Nonprofit City Mosaic’s efforts. This project was brought to life by Artist John Simpson who had a vision to rework some of the old photography ads on the wall of what once was a five floor photography supplies building called Bloom.

He formed a strong team of local artists to bring back to life the iconic advertisements that once graced the walls of this historic building. 22News spoke with the head of City Mosaic to learn more about this restoration project.

“John and I didn’t think that it was really possible to restore all of them because they were so faded they were almost invisible. And to bring them back would be a way to bring back that history. It has a deeper meaning when you are really tapping into a historic thing,” said Evan Plotkin, creator of City Mosaic.

The once faded advertisements have taken a new form and they’ve been slowly transformed within the last two months. An official unveiling of the mural will take place during the Springfield Jazz Roots Festival.