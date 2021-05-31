City of Agawam observes Memorial Day with parade, service

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – In the town of Agawam, hundreds observed Memorial Day with a parade followed by a service at Memorial Veterans Park.

The military is always well represented during this parade down Main Street to the Phelps School grounds, home of the park honoring veterans.

Navy Veteran Jack Walsh always participates in the march, “It is a solemn occasion. Most people I think usually look forward to a picnic, some people forget the meaning of it, and remember the people who have passed on.”

Agawam Mayor William Sapelli led the contingent of community leaders as they approach the Veterans Memorial Park, where honor would be paid to servicemen born in Agawam who died in some far distant conflicts serving their country.