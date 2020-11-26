City of Chicopee celebrates small businesses

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee is celebrating local businesses, ahead of Small Business Saturday.

Mayor John Vieau held a small news conference Wednesday morning at “Lids Live Well” a nutrition and fitness club on Perkins Street in Chicopee.

Owner Lidya Early told 22News that business has declined considerably since the start of the pandemic, and because of this, days like Small Business Saturday have become more important than ever.

“A day like Saturday, and pretty much every other day, but a day like Saturday is critical for us,” she said. “It’s critical to have people come in and spend their money locally, spend their money with a small business, like has been said before we are the backbone of the community.”

Early added that she’s grateful to the city of Chicopee for their support during this unprecedented year.

Small Business Saturday was started by American Express in 2010, and is celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.