CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Talks over a proposed roundabout project continued in Chicopee Thursday evening.

The city hosted a public information meeting virtually allowing for public input. Earlier this year 22News told you about the recommended project to reconfigure the intersection of Montgomery street, Granby Road, and McKinstry Ave.

According to MassDOT, the project would have multiple roundabouts to navigate traffic from the turnpike on-ramp to the intersection at Montgomery Street. A peanut-shaped roundabout would be added at the intersection of Granby Road and Montgomery Street, another peanut-shaped roundabout would be added at the intersection of Granby Road and Montgomery Street, and another roundabout at Granby and McKinstry avenue.

“If we didn’t have the three roundabouts we would actually have to have them signalize the intersection and that would defeat the whole purpose of improving that area,” said city officials.

Ongoing Concerns within the city for this project include delays during rush hour both in the morning and afternoon.