City of Chicopee hosts annual tree lighting celebration

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee lit up the night Friday night, kicking off its holiday season with the annual tree lighting ceremony.

Holiday music provided by DJ Nick Gagne of Preztige Worldwide and Christmas carols sung by local business owners accompanied the jolly celebration.

The ceremony even featured a cookie decorating station and craft tables set up by local businesses.

The packed ceremony was enough to put smiles on children and parents alike.

Chicopee resident, Heather Rosa told 22News, “It’s a very nice addition it brings out the holiday spirit for myself and my kids.”

Santa Claus arrived aboard an antique firetruck alongside Mayor Kos to do the honors of lighting the tree.