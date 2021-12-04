City of Chicopee hosts Christmas tree lighting event

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Christmas tree outside Chicopee City Hall is shining bright and the community came together to watch the lights go on.

This event was more than just watching the mayor flip the switch, there was holiday music and refreshments too. Attendees were invited inside the newly renovated city hall auditorium.

“So it really just promotes for families to see inside our city hall auditorium,” said Nathan Moreau Chicopee Associate City Planner. “It’s nice that the city can see the amazing work that’s happening there and use that as a community space which it’s intended to be.”

Inside, kids were given holiday treats with grab and go bags for families and little gifts as well.