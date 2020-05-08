City of Chicopee lifts restrictions on non-essential aisles in stores

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department announced Friday that along with the board of health, they’re allowing essential businesses to reopen the non-essential aisles.

They said in a post on Facebook that the change is under the understanding that mandatory mask wearing and customer capacity limits will be enforced in businesses.

The agreement to reopen the aisles comes from a collaboration of the police and fire department, board of health, mayor’s office and emergency management.

Chicopee police say they believe the recommendations they’ve had in place have kept their Covid-19 infection and death rate low in the city.

Businesses deemed non-essential by the state are still closed per the state’s guidelines. Chicopee police say if deemed necessary, they will close the non-essential aisles again for the health and safety of the public.