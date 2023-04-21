CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee is looking for development proposals for the former Uniroyal property.

Proposals to purchase and redevelop 9.58 acres of the property include four remaining historic buildings, and the former Uniroyal Tire property, a city-owned Brownfield site in Chicopee Falls.

“The Uniroyal Development Parcel offers an exciting opportunity for an innovative development team to create a signature mixed-use project on the banks of the Chicopee River. We are especially thrilled to begin this substantial segment of RiverMills Plan. This is a significant project that will serve to continue the revitalization of Chicopee Falls and the City of Chicopee.” said Mayor John Vieau.

“Following a complicated tax foreclosure process for the former Uniroyal and Facemate properties circa 2010, the City has been aggressive and consistent in its efforts to plan for the redevelopment of these properties. Following successful redevelopment of three redevelopment parcels created out of the former Facemate property, the Uniroyal Redevelopment Parcel completes the City’s efforts to return these properties to productive reuse.” City Treasurer Marie Laflamme.

The City has invested over $40 million in environmental assessment and cleanup between the former Uniroyal property and former Facemate property since 2010.

“The Uniroyal; Redevelopment Parcel represents the fourth RiverMills parcel prepared for redevelopment by the City. This long-awaited milestone is the result of focused efforts by the City with its state and federal partners to complete needed environmental work to best position this property for redevelopment. We anticipate these efforts will provide prospective developers with confidence that the environmental risks associated with Brownfield properties have been addressed,” Director of Planning & Development Lee Pouliot.

The proposals are due at 11 a.m. on July 21st.