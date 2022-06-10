CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee and the Department of Veteran Services will be holding their first ever Patriotic Parade in June and are looking for participants to join them.

The parade is scheduled to happen on June 25 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will begin at the American Legion Post located at 43 Exchange Street and will head east on Front Street, ending at the entrance of Szot Park. Following the parade is the city’s annual 4th of July fireworks celebration.

Credit: Chicopee Department of Veteran Services

The Chicopee Department of Veteran Services is looking for people interested in walking, riding a decorated bike, or driving a vehicle in the parade to fill out a form found on their Facebook page. All children riding bikes must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vendors, community organizations, non-profits and school programs are also encouraged to fill out a form if they are interested in hosting a table at a resource fair in Szot Park following the parade.