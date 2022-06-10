CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee recognized Pride Month Friday with a flag-raising outside of City Hall.

Mayor John Vieau was joined by other elected officials and members of the cultural council for today’s event. Johnny Miranda is a member of the Cultural Council who helped establish the first pride fest in the city of Chicopee.

He told 22news that Friday’s flag-raising helps create visibility for the LGBTQ community, but more still needs to be done.

“We’ve accomplished a lot of that in Massachusetts and we’ve pioneered a lot of those rights but that doesn’t mean that the fight is over, the fight continues, and right now we want to raise awareness on youth issues,” said Miranda.

Some of those issues include homelessness, as well as access to medical and mental health. The city will also host a pride parade Saturday. It steps off from the City Hall Parking lot at 2 p.m.