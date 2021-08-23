City of Chicopee seeking public’s input on Fairview Memorial Park project

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee wants the public’s input on the design of the Fairview Memorial Park project.

The city is applying for a $5 million federal grant for the park’s revitalization. Two designs have been uploaded to the city’s website. Residents can weigh in on the designs by contact the Chicopee Department of Planning & Development.

Email: Lpouliot@chicopeema.gov

Call: (413)-594-1516

Mail: 274 Front St, 4th Floor City Hall Annex, Chicopee, MA 01013

The public’s input on the Fairview Memorial Park project is through Friday, August 27.