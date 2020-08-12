City of Chicopee to receive EPA grant

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal is scheduled to visit Chicopee’s Central Maintenance Garage Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Chicopee Mayor John Vieau will be accompanying Congressman Neal as he announces a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The grant will be used to continue assessment and cleanup at brownfields sites within the city.

