City of Chicopee will stream Christmas tree lighting

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee will stream their tree lighting celebration since residents can not attend the annual event in person due to the pandemic.

Residents will be able to watch the Christmas tree lighting celebration from their home.

ChicopeeTV has recorded the tree lighting festivities, including a rendition of ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ by Mayor Vieau’s daughter Alyssa Vieau.

The program will be available to stream on-demand throughout the holiday season starting at 5:30 p.m. on December 11.Visit ChicopeeTV.org/on-demand for more information.

