City of Easthampton receives $800K grant for infrastructure projects, housing programs

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Easthampton is receiving $800,000 that will go toward infrastructure projects and housing programs.

The funding was awarded by the Massachusetts Department of Community Development. Some of the money will be used to replace sewer lines and improve drainage and the street surface on Charles Street.

Other funds will be used to make infrastructure improvements in the New City neighborhood.

Also, the city will be devoting money to help make upgrades and repairs to the homes of low income seniors and other eligible residents.

