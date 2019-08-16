City of Guards holds fundraiser to help student-athletes

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fundraiser held in Hampden County Thursday night is inspiring student-athletes in the area.

The City of Guards hosted a scholarship fundraiser Thursday night at the Basketball Hall of Fame. This is the fifth year the fundraiser has been held and scholarships are awarded to student-athletes through the non-profit organization.

We spoke with the organizer of the event who said it’s important for the younger generation to see scholarships being awarded to people in the community.

Yusuf Abdul-Ali told 22News, “The younger generation can come here and see someone they know that’s been in the community with them receive a scholarship for doing the right thing.”

Thursday night’s fundraiser showcased Abdul-Ali’s little sister’s documentary. The movie is called “Life Without Basketball,” it’s about the first Muslim woman to play in the NCAA Collegiate Basketball League.

