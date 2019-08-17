City of Guards hosts 5th annual 1-on-1 basketball tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local student-athletes received well-deserved recognition Friday night at an annual basketball tournament.

The City of Guards hosted its 5th annual Who You Got 5 1-on-1 Basketball Tournament at Springfield’s Basketball Hall of Fame. All of the proceeds from the basketball tournament are awarded in a scholarship to a student-athlete from western Massachusetts.

The founder of the City of Guards says the annual tournament is a great thing for kids in the city.

Yusuf Abdul-Ali told 22News, “I feel like a lot of the kids in the city look forward to this because it’s something fun and it’s just different. It’s one on one, they can play for themselves and just have fun with it.”

This event followed a scholarship fundraiser that was also held Thursday night by the City of Guards.

The founder said next year, along with the annual tournament, the organization will host a Dribbling 3.2K Charity Run.

Each person will choose a basketball with a specific color which represents what cause you’re dribbling for.