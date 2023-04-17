HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke is accepting request proposals to purchase and redevelop three properties.

The city says these three locations are available for property and residential development:

736 Dwight Street and Dwight Street Parcel 006-09-001

107 Clemente Street

267 Elm Street

Proposals can be sent to the City of Holyoke by contacting the Purchasing Office at 413-322-5650 or emailing morrowj@holyoke.org.

The Dwight Street property is approximately 10,019 square feet of vacant land. The property is only zoned for Limited Business (LB). The city is looking for proposals for a mixed-use development that will provide new housing and first-floor commercial space. Any proposals submitted should show commitment to improving and maintaining the property before, during, and after construction.

The Clemente Street property is approximately 6,534 square feet of land and is zoned for Downtown Residential (DR). The city is looking for proposals that include new housing development or to expand the abutting property. Alternative uses of the property will also be considered.

The Elm Street property is approximately 5,662 square feet of vacant land and is zoned for Downtown Residential (DR). The city says the desire for this location to become new housing or to expand the abutting property. Alternative uses for this property will be considered as well.