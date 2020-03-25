City of Holyoke announces new response plan to coronavirus pandemic

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke announced Wednesday a new Incident Command Structure in order to help residents during the outbreak of COVID-19.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Mayor Alex Morse has created an inter-agency team of leaders to provide support to residents in the coming weeks and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The teams are made up of experts who will research, seek out resources, and help develop responses to issues residents are facing within the city. The team will deal with the issues from community members via email, social media, and stakeholder phone calls.

“Over the last three weeks we have moved quickly and successfully to shift a core group of City staff members into new roles that will ensure the continuity of vital city functions and to implement a proactive series regulations to slow down the spread of COVID-19 in Holyoke during its early stages” -Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse

Marcos Marrero, Director of Planning and Economic Development will serve as the City’s point person for the planning teams. The Incident Command Structure is broken up into the following teams:

LOCAL ECONOMY:

Tessa Murphy Romboletti, Director of EforAll Holyoke

Andrea Marrion, President of Great Holyoke Chamber of Commerce

John Dyjach, Assistant Director for Economic Development, City of Holyoke

Ben Murphy, Development Specialist, City of Holyoke

SOCIAL SERVICES:

Aaron Vega, State Representative, 5th Hampden

Pat Duffy, Aide to State Representative Aaron Vega

Alicia Zoeller, Administrator of Community Development

SHELTERING: