HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mayor and other Holyoke city officials gathered Friday afternoon at Holyoke Media to announce the city’s latest round of ARPA funding.

Mayor Joshua Garcia announced each recipient of that ARPA funding, spreading the money to different organizations in the city to upgrade their operations. This round of allocation sent $19 million out into the community.

“For the community and most importantly for the community members, the organizations, the businesses… these ARPA funds represent COVID recovery. We know that over the last three years costs have gone up, the workforce challenges are increasing. And so the investment of these dollars will help both the city itself and these businesses overcome those hurdles,” said Alicia Zoeller, Director of the office for Community Development in Holyoke.

This round of allocation comes as whispers grow in the federal government to attempt to claw back some of the ARPA funding given to cities and towns, though no major movement to take the cash back has materialized.