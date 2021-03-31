City of Holyoke approves occupant medical facility but residents disagree

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke has approved a 48 occupant medical facility in a residential neighborhood at 11 Yale Street. However, the non-profit organization Citizens for Holyoke disagrees with this decision.

According to the organization the permit was signed on Alex Morse’s final day in office while the city was still fighting other residents in court who also disagree with the decision.

Mental Health Associates is leading the renovation plans with a 16 bedroom recovery facility for people with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.

However, Citizens for Holyoke disagrees as they claim to want to protect the city’s residential neighborhoods from large medical facilities such as the Yale Street project.

“It’s important that people know that this is a safe place, where they can be themselves and talk about things that are hard where they can learn real-life skills in a home,” said Christine Palmieri, VP of Recovery and Housing Services at MHA.

Mental Health Associates also said that they chose the location of Yale Street because it was a large enough home to accommodate their needs.