City of Holyoke celebrates Hanukkah with menorah lighting

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Holyoke held its sixth annual menorah lighting Monday evening to celebrate Hanukkah.

Members of the community gathered outside City Hall to light the second candle. The ceremony was held in partnership with the Congregation Sons of Zion in Holyoke, with the assistance of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts.

A member of Sons of Zion, Saul Perlmuter, told 22News about the hopeful symbolism of the holiday, “We’re saying you know what, even in the darkest times of year, even when it seems like maybe things are not hopeful, we’re gonna do what we can to increase the light. We’re gonna bring new light.”

Hanukkah’s start date fluctuates, and it doesn’t always begin in December.