HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — June is Pride Month, and communities across western Massachusetts are celebrating their LGBTQ+ members. Holyoke held their own 2nd annual Pride Fest on Saturday.

With the weather outlook for Saturday’s event looking wet, Holyoke’s Pride Fest was moved indoors to the War Memorial Building. But the rain didn’t stop members of the community from enjoying local vendors, food, and music from Grammy Nominated Artist Mary Lambert.

“We’re thrilled to see people coming from far and wide. And it’s not just Holyoke faces. We’re seeing people from Canada, New Hampshire, Worcester, Connecticut, New York. So we’re thinking of Holyoke Pride as western Mass pride,” expressed the Organizer of Holyoke Pride Fest, Jeff Bianchine.

Saturday’s Pride Fest also featured performances from local drag performers with a guest appearance from Jessica Wild of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame.