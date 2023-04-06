HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A brand new middle school was a topic of discussion Wednesday night in Holyoke.

The city is considering construction of a new school to replace William R. Peck Middle School. 22News spoke with the superintendent who says the building is poorly designed and no longer meets the needs of a modern education. Wednesday night, the public was invited to give input on the proposed design.

“Our kids deserve it. They have been waiting for it for so long. It’s near and dear to my heart. I went to Peck so I’d be the first one to say I’d be happy to see that building come down. And a new structure with the state of the art facilities for our kids be built for them. They deserve it,” said Superintendent Anthony Soto.

If funding is approved, Peck School would be demolished and a new building would take it’s place by fall of 2025 or 2026. A virtual meeting on this project will be held April 10th.