HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke’s Department of Public Works is warning residents to avoid water contact due to combined sewer overflow discharges.

According to a social media post by the City of Holyoke DPW, precipitation, as recorded at the Holyoke Water Pollution Control Facility, within the last 24 hours caused combined sewer overflow discharges from the City of Holyoke’s sewage collection system to the Connecticut River.

These discharges may have negative water quality impacts downstream including the Connecticut River adjacent communities. Swimming, fishing, boating, and other uses which may involve water contact are discouraged.