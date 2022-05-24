HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – May is skin cancer awareness month- which is the most common form of cancer here in the US. Tuesday, the city of Holyoke hosted an event to talk about the disease.

Holyoke has seen a 20% increase in melanoma in the local Latino population. Doctor Mateen is the Director of Hematology and Oncology at Holyoke Medical Center.

She said it’s important to do regular checks for skin cancer.

“Any lesion on your skin. It doesn’t have to be dark. Anything that is changing. I think if it changes over time it should definitely get it looked at. Anything with irregular borders. Anything that looks darker than usual,” said Dr. Mateen, Director of Hematology and Oncology.

Mayor Garcia also participated in a skin check at today’s awareness event.