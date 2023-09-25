HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting on Monday, bags of trash left in front of homes in Holyoke will no longer be picked up.

Only trash that is placed in the new carts the city has distributed over the last week will be picked up. The city is also recommitting to dual-stream recycling, which means recyclables must be separated into two bins, one for paper and cardboard, and a separate one for glass, metal, and plastic.

If you would like an additional recycling bin, you can get one at the Department of Public Works office at 63 North Canal Street for $10.

To dispose of your old trash can, label it “TRASH” in big letters, and place it next to your new trash can.