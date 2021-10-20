City of Holyoke in search of Christmas tree from local area

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of the Holyoke is preparing for the holidays, beginning with their search for a Christmas tree.

Holyoke Acting Mayor Terry Murphy is asking residents that would be willing to donate a tree for this holiday season to contact his office. The tree will be put on display in front of Holyoke City Hall. The city is asking that the tree is located in the city and must be away from any electrical lines.

Residents have until Friday, November 12th at 4:00 p.m. to submit a tree. To participate, you can call the Mayor’s office at 413-561-1600. A final selection will be made on Wednesday, November 17th.