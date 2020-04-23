City of Holyoke issues mandatory order to wear face coverings

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke’s Health Department has issued an order for all residents to wear a face covering when out in public areas or businesses.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, as of Wednesday, April 22, the city of Holyoke has 474 cases of the coronavirus.

The mandatory order goes into effect on Sunday, April 26th.

“While I’m grateful that many Holyoke residents have been abiding by the city’s mask-wearing guidance, it’s true that the efficacy of such actions are maximized by more people following the rules, that is why our guidance is now a public order.” Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse

The Holyoke Health Department shared some guidelines on how to properly ensure the effectiveness of your face covering:

Before putting on a face covering, clean hands with soap and running water or alcohol-based hand rub.

Cover mouth and nose with a face covering and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the cover.

Avoid touching the face cover while using it; if you do, clean your hands thoroughly immediately.

Replace the face cover with a new one after a long period of use or as soon as it is damp. Do not reuse single-use masks.

To remove the mask: remove it from behind, without touching the front of the mask (do this by only touching ear-loops if possible), discard immediately in a closed bin or laundry basket; clean hands with soap and clean water or alcohol-based hand rub.

If you need more information on how to make your own face covering, follow CDC guidelines here.

The Holyoke Health Department and Mayor Morse asks all residents to stay home whenever possible as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There are certain exclusions to the mandatory face covering:

Nothing in this order is intended to encourage residents to act as an enforcement authority for the City of Holyoke. Residents should not take it upon themselves to approach people in violation of this order. Residents are urged to focus solely on their personal compliance with this order. Nothing in this order shall be construed to require a mask to be worn by children under age two (2) or children who frequently compromise mask integrity with frequent manipulations or removals, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance or anyone who cannot wear a mask for other underlying health and safety reasons. Nothing in this order shall be construed to reduce or eliminate the requirement of maintaining safe distancing. Nothing in this order shall be construed to recommend or require the wearing of masks or face coverings outdoors where safe distancing can be maintained.

