City of Holyoke raises pride flag at City Hall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Pride month celebrations continue. The pride flag was raised outside Holyoke City Hall Friday afternoon.

People were so excited to celebrate together in-person. Many residents and city officials shared their own personal stories.

Acting Mayor Terry Murphy signed an official pride month proclamation and urges all other residents to respect and honor all members of the community. Speakers at the event said while acceptance has come a long way, there is still work to be done.

Holyoke City Council Juan Anderson-Burgos told 22News, “We will not be put down. We will continue to fight against any kind of hate and we are going to do it with love.”

Holyoke is holding a number of events this month to celebrate pride month.