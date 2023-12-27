HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke is inviting local artists to apply for a chance to create the city’s next art project that will be displayed on Main Street.

The selected artist will create a piece of art that reflects the city’s history, culture, and community. Artists are encouraged to capture the essence of Holyoke’s rich history, including Puerto Rico, Irish, volleyball, and being known as the “paper city.”

The sculpture will be displayed on Main Street somewhere between the I-391 exit and Lyman Street. The exact location will be decided at a later date.

The city is offering $12,000 to the chosen artist and will also provide a location/studio for the artist to work if needed.

Those interested have until January 31, 2024 to apply. You can read the full details and download the application here. Proposals should be sent to mimcoordinator@Holyoke.org or can be mailed to the following:

Holyoke City Hall Annex

20 Koreans Veterans Plaza, Holyoke, Ma

4th Floor room 409 or 406

The winning artist will be announced on February 14, 2024. The art display is expected to be finished by early June.