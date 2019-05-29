City of Holyoke swears in four new reserve officers

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke sworn in four new reserve police officers Wednesday.

Holyoke Police said the new reserve officers are well-qualified for their positions and deserved a spot in their department.

The swear-in ceremony took place Wednesday morning inside Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse’s office.

Miosotis Garcia, Brandi Tourville, Timothy Gawron, and Miranda Antes stood in front of Mayor Morse, raised their right hand, and said the oath promising they will faithfully perform the duties of Holyoke reserve officers.

“I was auxiliary police first for Holyoke, I was campus police for Bay Path, I dispatched for Holyoke police, I definitely had to work my way up to the top I’m glad it’s finally here,” said Brandi Tourville.

“It’s great for the department it’s great for the city, so we can serve the community much better with the compliment that we have now. And the fact they got this far, is the testament to their character and what they have to offer,” said Lt. Manuel Reyes of the Holyoke Police Department.

Lt. Reyes told 22News the four new reserve officers completed a rigid background check, physical assessments, and a six-month training at the reserve academy.

He said reserve officers can perform all the same duties as regular police officers and make similar pay, but they do not work full-time.

The Holyoke Police Department has sworn in 18 reserve officers in the last five weeks.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.