HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Holyoke is warning residents of wastewater being released into the community after recent rainfall.

The Holyoke Water Pollution Control Facility records show that the previous 4 hours resulted in combined sewer overflow discharges from the City of Holyoke’s sewage collection system to the Connecticut River.

According to the collection system manager, Kevin M. Lukasiewicz, these discharges may have negative water quality impacts downstream including the Connecticut River adjacent to your community. Swimming, fishing, boating, and other uses which may involve water are to be avoided.

Along with not having any contact with the Connecticut River for 48 hours after the discharge ceases since there are increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants. Rainwater, untreated sewage, or partially treated sewage are found in the discharge. Lakasiewicz says affected communities that border the Connecticut River are South Hadley and Chicopee.