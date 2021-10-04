City of Springfield accepting nominations for 2021 Veteran of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Veterans’ Activities Committee is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Veteran of the Year.

The award is given to a Springfield resident every year who is a veteran and volunteers their time to better the community, never seeking recognition of their work. If you know someone that may fit this description, you can nominate them for Veteran of the Year by filling out a form and sending it to Springfield Department of Veterans’ Services, Deputy Director Joe DeCaro.

“I want to thank the Veterans’ Activities Committee for their continued and unyielding support of our veterans and their families. Special thanks to our Veterans’ Services Director Tom Belton and Deputy Director Joe DeCaro who continue to lead our City of Springfield’s Veterans’ Services Department and providing our brave and dedicated veterans and their families the care, compassion and service they need and deserve,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

The deadline to submit a nomination is October 29th. The winner of the year’s award will be announced on November 8th at City Hall.