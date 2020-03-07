City of Springfield addresses coronavirus concerns at schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s not just in airports where coronavirus concerns continue to grow.

These concerns have also heightened in local schools, sending parents and students into a spiral with the unknown. Now, the City of Springfield is setting the facts straight about this outbreak on a local level.

“We certainly understand the fear and concern of the public,” said Health and Human Services Director for the City of Springfield, Helen Caulton-Harris, during a news conference with other city officials to provide an update on growing coronavirus fears.

Earlier this week it was announced that Springfield Public School staff were being self quarantined after traveling to Italy where the coronavirus is widespread. Since then, 22News has received numerous phone calls from concerned parents who fear their children could potentially become infected with the virus.

But Springfield Public Schools continues to stress that there is no need for alarm and that there are no cases of coronavirus in the city.

“At four of our schools, we did have staff members go home. They weren’t showing any symptoms of Covid-19, so there was nothing to be overly concerned about. We’re just following all the precautions,” said Springfield Public Schools Superintendent, Daniel Warwick.

Those four staffers work at Glenwood, Homer, Boland and Brightwood schools. They are under self-quarantined out of an abundance of caution. We spoke with a Springfield Public Schools parent who thinks the district is taking the proper steps.

“It scared me when I heard about out,” said Alberto Rando. “It raises a lot of concern for my kids being in school. And they should change all the safety.”

The superintendent said that all families and staff have been made aware of the current situation. He also said the school committee will meet on Thursday to discuss a ban on international travel as another way to further protect their students.

Also discussed during the update on Friday… the importance of good hygiene practices, which all students, faculty, and staff are being instructed to follow.