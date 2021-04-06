City of Springfield announces McKnight historic home restoration program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield announced that it has selected through a lottery system nine homeowners in the McKnight Local Historic District that will receive funding for the McKnight Historic Home Restoration Program.

“This much-needed funding will go a long way in helping our residents maintain these beautiful homes and improve the curb appeal of these historical homes in the McKnight Historic District,” said Mayor Domenic J. Sarno.

In total, 26 applications were received for this initiative, while the Office of Planning and Economic Development was awarded $200,000 to help eligible homeowners with exterior painting, historic window and door repairs, and the installation of energy-efficient storm windows. The awardees have been notified and will enter into a contract with the City to complete all of the eligible work per their applications.

“We are excited to be able to offer this program. The demand for resources for these types of programs is great and this investment in the McKnight Local Historic District will add substantial curb appeal to this historic neighborhood,” said Tim Sheehan, Chief Development Officer.

Councilor Lederman is also supporting the CPA recommendation for the creation of the fund. “Our historic districts are among Springfield’s greatest assets, however, the cost to maintain and preserve these historic properties can be a challenge for many. I am hopeful that this initial pilot program will lay the groundwork for an expanded grant program in the future that could provide support for needed renovations in additional historic districts, and for homeowners in need of support in other neighborhoods too through a similar process,” said Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman.

Lederman is also a homeowner in the McKnight Neighborhood where he was also born and raised, and previously served as a member of the McKnight Neighborhood Council.