City of Springfield announces new Chestnut Street redevelopment project

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A multi-million dollar project is in the works that will redevelop the Chestnut Street corridor of downtown Springfield.

According to the draft put out by Springfield Mayor Sarno’s Office, Chestnut Street would become a two way street from Liberty Street to Harrison Avenue.

“I think it will be great. It will be much easier to get on and off the highway again as opposed to all the extra driving which is unnecessary,” Vincent Govoni of Agawam said.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the project will also encourage the development of more housing and greenspace to help grow the neighborhood and take advantage of nearby assets like Union Station and the Springfield Museums.

Funds from the $6.6 million project would also go towards revitalizing parts of Chestnut Street such as cleaning up areas hit hard by the 2012 gas explosion as well as expanding the apremont triangle so people have more space to walk around.

“This planning initiative considers part of our downtown residential and business neighborhood which experienced significant economic loss due to the gas explosion disaster in 2012 and recommends restorative public infrastructure investments that are aligned with the principals of smart growth and complete streets. The plan considers this public investment as a means to attracting further private sector development to the Chestnut Street corridor and Apremont Triangle neighborhood, which is focused on ground floor activation, growing the neighborhood’s housing inventory and revitalizing its historic assets – there is much potential here and it must not go untapped.” -Mayor Sarno said

The project is now being reviewed by the city’s Economic Development Subcommittee.