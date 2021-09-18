City of Springfield announces partnership for Community Cleanup Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday, Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno announced a partnership with City Councilor Tim Allen, the East Forest Park Civic Association, Keep Springfield Beautiful and neighborhood residents for a Community Cleanup day Saturday.

In a statement released this week, Mayor Sarno said, “This neighborhood cleanup event shows the love and care our residents have for their neighborhood and their desire and willingness to help as the City continues with the work on enhancing and improving the Watershops Pond area and the dam that controls the water flow in to the Mill River. In addition, Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi and I want to remind those who will be participating, to follow the directions and only go to the designated sites and adhere to all of the safety precautions. We do not want anyone to venture to far out into the pond as it may look safe but you could get stuck in the mud. I want to thank my dedicated city team, Parks Director Patrick Sullivan, DPW Director Chris Cignoli and Disaster Recovery Director Tina Quagliato-Sullivan for collaborating with the residents to organize this event.”

Joining Mayor Sarno is: Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management (PBRM) Patrick Sullivan, Director of Public Works Chris Cignoli, and Director of Disaster Recovery Tina Quagliato-Sullivan.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and is open to the public. Volunteers are asked to meet in the parking lot of Nathan Bill’s Restaurant located at 110 Island Pond Road for registration and coffee. Those participating will then go to designated sites around the perimeter of the pond to assist in cleanup efforts. Those interested in registering in advance can do so on the event’s website.

City Councilor Tim Allen stated, “This is the start of a continuing effort to improve the conditions and quality of the lake and to take advantage of its beauty. Thanks to the city, the community group that has been working on this for months, and the East Campus staff of Springfield College for working on this. Together we will make this lake beautiful.”

The City of Springfield will provide gloves, trash bags, hand sanitizer and face masks for those volunteering.