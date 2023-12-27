SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will be hosting the 2023 Kwanzaa Ceremony Celebration on Wednesday.

Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration that runs from December 26th to January 1st. This holiday was created by activist Maulana Karenga in 1966 and it’s rooted in African harvest festival traditions from different regions of West and Southeast Africa. On the sixth day, a communal feast called Karamu is held.

At the ceremony, there will be a keynote speech from Dr. Shabazz, poetry, an African drumming performance, the lighting of the Kinara, and more, according to the City of Springfield.

The annual Kwanzaa ceremony will take place on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Springfield City Hall. Mayor Domenic Sarno will join Mayoral Aide Shenell Ford, Ayanna Crawford, and the Kwanzaa Collective at the ceremony.

Mayor Sarno stated, “I want to thank my Mayoral Aide Shenell Ford, Ayanna Crawford, and the Springfield Kwanzaa Collective for their efforts in helping to put together a wonderful Kwanzaa Celebration here at City Hall. This annual event celebrates family pride, faith, community, and African-American culture and the roots and traditions of the holiday. It’s all about coming together. Congratulations to all of the awardees and thank you for all that you do for our community. On behalf of the City of Springfield, best wishes for a Happy Kwanzaa and Happy New Year!”