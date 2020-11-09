City of Springfield continues to work to reduce large gathering within city

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts have been surging, as health experts see more people not following the safety protocols to help prevent the spread.

This is the first full week that Governor Charlie Baker’s new curfew will be in effect, hoping it will help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Sixteen Massachusetts cities and towns remain in the highest risk for COVID-19, even after the number fell dramatically due to the Department of Public Health’s rollout of a new measurement system last Friday.

As for the state curfew, that continues. Restaurants will be allowed to continue offering food for take out service but indoor dining closes at 9:30 p.m. each night.

Springfield Public Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris has been getting reports of large gatherings happening and she said in order to stop the spread, large party’s need to stop, “I’ve gotten a call about a large facility that individuals over the weekend held a gathering with individuals who were walking around with no face coverings. We are going to have folks out there looking at what is going on and we will issue citations.”

The city saw 58 new cases Friday, 90 Saturday and 23 Sunday which totals 171 new cases over the weekend. Mayor Domenic Sarno said Monday that the city has not seen these numbers since April and May.

The city continues to work and limit the amount of large gatherings which can be a super spreader event.