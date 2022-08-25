SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield issued a proclamation on Thursday, declaring this as ‘National Black Breastfeeding Week.’ It was a moving ceremony at city hall with Mayor Sarno and other city officials, who just happen to be mothers and grandmothers, taking time to officially support a woman’s need to nourish her child.

Mayor Sarno, City Councilor Tracye Whitfield and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris were among the city officials on hand to officially recognize Black Breast Feeding week as part of National Breast Feeding Month.

Heart 2 Heartbeat Lactation Consultant Shennell Ford was acknowledged for her work increasing awareness and support for breastfeeding in the community. Ford said she was overwhelmed with gratitude for being able to help families, especially black families, with human milk feeding. Ford added that human breast milk is the healthiest option for feeding a baby and while it’s one of many options, there are a lot of resources for those who are looking to incorporate it into their infant’s care.

This is not the only time this year the city has shown support for working mothers. In June, the city opened a lactation room for those who need a safe and clean space to nurse or pump.