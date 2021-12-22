City of Springfield denies license renewal from Comcast

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five days before it’s set to expire, the city of Springfield and Comcast are at an impasse in their contract negotiations.

The city and cable company have been in negotiations to renew a 10-year contract. According to a news release on the city’s website, Mayor Domenic Sarno issued a denial letter to Comcast Wednesday.

The current contract ends on Sunday, but to be clear, there won’t be dead air. TV viewers in Springfield will still be able to watch 22News and other channels on Comcast.

Mayor Sarno states, “My administration will continue to stand up and fight for what is in the best interest for our City of Springfield and our residents and business community, especially for our seniors and students. I want to thank Deputy City Solicitor Kathleen Breck, our outside legal counsel Attorney Peter Epstein and my Communications Director Bill Baker for their continued efforts throughout this process to reach a fair and reasonable deal with Comcast. From the public hearing we held earlier this year and throughout the negotiating process, we shared what our residents and businesses want and need and other items the City of Springfield expected with Comcast. Unfortunately, we were unable to reach an agreement. I am hopeful that we can continue to negotiate with Comcast to reach a fair and reasonable agreement for our residents and business community.”

