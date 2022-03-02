SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is giving its update on the restoration efforts to the Watershops Pond dam, also known as Massasoit Lake.

Parks Executive Director Sullivan said we could see the water levels go back up in May, as they see progress in this project.

Today they met with residents at Loomis Lakeside, a neighboring retirement community. Talking about what’s being done to fix up the pond. As 22News reported back in 2020, they decided to lower water levels, working on the dam to prevent flooding in the area. The project was funded through 17 million dollars in grant money.

Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director of the Springfield Department of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management said, “We’re on schedule, so come May it is our goal to put the water back up. So you should have your beautiful view back off your terrace.”

One of the questions put out by residents today was when, if ever, it would be safe to swim in the pond again.

The Springfield Parks Executive Director said that in order for that to happen, people will need to stop using synthetic fertilizers here in Springfield and in neighboring communities.