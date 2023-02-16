SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents voicing their opinions tonight about how they want Springfield neighborhoods to be improved over the next decade.

The City of Springfield is updating neighborhood plans for 11 of its 17 neighborhoods.

According to the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission, the focus of this work is the neighborhoods that were disproportionately negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing transportation, housing, food, economic development, energy, open space, and park concerns. The project’s timeline would begin this winter and summer of this year, to update Mason Square Area Neighborhoods including Old Hill, and Upper Hill. and McKnight. 22News heard from one resident about what she wants to see happen.

Awilda Sanchez of Old Hill said, “It needs more beautification projects. I think that we have a big public safety issue. These are all things I know can be worked on and make it a better place to live in.”

The City is using $740,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to support this project, which will continue into the Fall of 2024. Another public meeting is scheduled for March 9th.