City of Springfield looking into new vendors for recycling contract

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After China instituted stricter standards on the recycling materials they would accept, the cost of recycling has gone up.

Friday was the deadline for many cities and towns to sign a multi-year contract with the Springfield Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) which is a partnership between the Massachusetts DEP and Waste Management.

The MRF is where many western Massachusetts communities take their recyclables to be processed. Under the new contract cities and towns will now have to pay to have their recycling hauled away.

“I think that’s something that the towns should probably take care of with their own budgets and everything,” said Nicolay Prpich of Northampton.

Springfield Department of Public Works Director Chris Cignoli told 22News that the city did not sign the contract and is in the process of selecting a new vendor that would cost less than the Western Mass Regional Recycling Program.