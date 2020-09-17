City of Springfield parks director honored with Environmental Merit Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management, Patrick Sullivan received the 2020 Environmental Merit Award – Lifetime Achievement for his dedication to the protection and support of the environment.

According to a news release from the City of Springfield, Mayor Sarno nominated Director Sullivan for organizing over $80 million in park construction projects, helping improve lakes and ponds, rebuild dam infrastructure, and acted as Mayor Sarno’s point person for initiating “Going Green” in the city, ensuring their success with his diligence, dedication, and enthusiastic commitment to environmental initiatives.

Sullivan has worked 33 years for the City of Springfield and has been involved in the environmental projects including overseeing $500 million in school renovation projects, establishing a technical environmental team for both parks and buildings, and introduced less toxic cleaning, maintenance, and curriculum products, along with launching an integrated pest management system in city buildings.

Mayor Sarno stated, “My ‘Wizard of Oz’ – Pat Sullivan – congratulations on a well-earned and deserved lifetime achievement award. Pat has always been my ‘Green Person.’ His visionary and practical leadership has not only been good for our environment but also ‘the bottom line’ of our budget too. Congrats and thanks again, Pat – well deserved and prestigious honor.”

PBRM Executive Director Sullivan stated, “I am very honored and humbled that the Mayor has submitted my name to the EPA for this award. It has been very rewarding working for Mayor Sarno for the past 12 years, and accomplishing and improving the overall environment for our city. We are making great strides both in the energy management of our buildings and in the reduction of synthetic fertilizers across our open space throughout the City. The citizens have realized great environmental impacts across the city from the Mayor’s efforts and I am proud to have been the steward of these projects. We have more work to do and I look forward to working with the Mayor on these continued efforts.”

